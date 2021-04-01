A pregnant woman receives a vaccine for the coronavirus in Pennsylvania, US. Photo: Reuters A pregnant woman receives a vaccine for the coronavirus in Pennsylvania, US. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus pandemic led to avoidable deaths of pregnant women and their babies: study

  • Data from an analysis of 40 studies published during the last year across 17 countries found rates of stillbirth and maternal mortality increased by a third
  • Pregnant women reduced their care-seeking because of the fear of infection, according to a Lancet report

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:27pm, 1 Apr, 2021

