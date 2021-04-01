Benjamin Hannam spray painting graffiti which was shown to the jury during his trial at the Old Bailey in London. Photo: AP
British police officer convicted of belonging to banned neo-Nazi group
- Benjamin Hannam was found guilty of being a member of National Action, a far-right organisation that was banned in 2016
- Hannam, a probationary police constable with the London Metropolitan Police, is believed to be the first serving British officer convicted of a terrorism offence
Topic | Crime
