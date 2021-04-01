A paramedic prepares a dose of the coronavirus disease vaccine before administering it. Photo: Reuters
Europe’s vaccine roll-out has been ‘unacceptably slow’, WHO says, citing increased number of infections
- Only 10 per cent of the region’s total population have received one vaccine dose, and 4 per cent have completed a full vaccine series
- The total number of deaths in Europe is fast approaching 1 million and the total number of cases about to surpass 45 million, WHO says
