A paramedic prepares a dose of the coronavirus disease vaccine before administering it. Photo: Reuters A paramedic prepares a dose of the coronavirus disease vaccine before administering it. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

Europe’s vaccine roll-out has been ‘unacceptably slow’, WHO says, citing increased number of infections

  • Only 10 per cent of the region’s total population have received one vaccine dose, and 4 per cent have completed a full vaccine series
  • The total number of deaths in Europe is fast approaching 1 million and the total number of cases about to surpass 45 million, WHO says

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:21pm, 1 Apr, 2021

