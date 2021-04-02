People enjoy the view during sunny weather at Primrose Hill in London on Thursday. Photo: AP
UK politicians vow to oppose use of ‘discriminatory’ Covid-19 passports
- Boris Johnson is considering using Covid-19 certification as part of trials to reopen large scale events such as sports matches
- But the opposition from across the political spectrum suggests the premier may struggle to get the measure through Parliament if he pursues it
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People enjoy the view during sunny weather at Primrose Hill in London on Thursday. Photo: AP