Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic receives a dose of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in Zagreb, Croatia, last month. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: European Union countries agree to share ‘solidarity vaccines’ with states in need
- The EU’s vaccine doses are usually distributed between the bloc’s 27 countries based on population size
- After days of negotiations, EU ambassadors agreed to change that system for 10 million BioNTech-Pfizer doses due to be delivered so needier countries received more
