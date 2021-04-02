BBC journalist John Sudworth in China. Photo: BBC
European Union condemns China media ‘harassment’ after BBC journalist leaves country following legal threats
- John Sudworth said he had quit China for Taiwan – along with his Irish journalist wife – after a ‘full-on propaganda attack’ from the authorities due to his reporting on Xinjiang rights abuses
- Chinese state media and officials allegedly attacked Sudworth for his investigation of reported forced labour practices targeting Uygur Muslim minorities in Xinjiang’s cotton industry
Topic | Xinjiang cotton
