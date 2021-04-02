Italian Minister of Health Roberto Speranza. Photo: EPA-EFE Italian Minister of Health Roberto Speranza. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Death threats made to Italy’s health minister while United Kingdom adds more countries to red list

  • The British government is adding four more countries – Bangladesh, Kenya, Pakistan and the Philippines – to its travel ban list amid concerns over new variants of the coronavirus
  • The US Food and Drug Administration has authorised two changes to the Moderna vaccine that can provide extra doses from each vial

Updated: 8:29pm, 2 Apr, 2021

