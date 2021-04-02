Party-goers in Brussels, Belgium, run from water cannon fired by police to disperse a large crowd gathering for a festival in the Bois de la Cambre park. Photo: ZUMA Wire / DPA
Four arrested and dozens injured in Belgium as police use water cannon to disperse crowd at illegal rave
- On top of the four arrests, one person will have to appear in court for assault and battery against police officers
- Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, who last week tightened Covid-19 containment measures amid a fresh surge in cases, said Thursday’s events were ‘unacceptable’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
