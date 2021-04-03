Pope Francis leads the Via Crucis, Way of the Cross, ceremony at St Peter’s Square on Good Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
At Pope Francis’s scaled-back Good Friday service, children take centre stage
- St Peter’s Square stood empty during the ‘Via Crucis’ procession, amid coronavirus pandemic restrictions
- Children read meditations as a small group stopped 14 times around the site to mark each of the ‘Stations of the Cross’
