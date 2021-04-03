Demonstrators holding posters and flags gather at Parliament Square during a “kill the bill” protest in London. Photo: AP
Protests across UK against new law that would give police extra powers to curb protests
- Activists for “kill the bill” rallies gathered in London and other towns and cities, including Manchester, Sheffield, Leeds and Brighton
- Demonstrations had not been permitted while a coronavirus lockdown was in place, but restrictions were eased this week
Topic | Britain
