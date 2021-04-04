Vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. Photo: AFP Vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. Photo: AFP
Vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: UK says AstraZeneca vaccine safe even after seven blood clot deaths, says medical regulator

  • The reports of thrombosis, submitted by doctors or members of the public via a government website, came after 18.1 million doses of the vaccine had been administered in the country
  • The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and European Medicines Agency say no causal link has been established between blood clotting cases and the AstraZeneca vaccine

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:13am, 4 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. Photo: AFP Vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. Photo: AFP
Vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE