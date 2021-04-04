The MSC Magnifica cruise ship in the Saint Mark Basin in Venice, Italy. Photo: Reuters
Fragile Venice lagoon still at risk even after decree diverting cruise ships, activists say
- The Italian Cabinet passed a decree this week calling for a public tender of ideas to create a new docking port ‘outside the protected waters of the lagoon’
- The fragile Italian canal city depends on tourism, but opponents of cruise ships say the boats are too large for Venice, cause pollution and threaten the lagoon’s ecosystem
Topic | Italy
