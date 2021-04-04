A car burns after it was hijacked by Loyalists in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Saturday. Photo: PA via AP
At least 27 police officers injured in Northern Ireland unrest as politicians call for calm
- Police said a care home was damaged in the during the violence causing ‘untold fear and distress’ to residents
- In Belfast two boys, aged 13 and 14, were among those arrested in connection with riots in a loyalist area of the city
