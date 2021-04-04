Greenland is trying to diversify its economy as it contemplates a future impacted by climate change. Photo: AP Greenland is trying to diversify its economy as it contemplates a future impacted by climate change. Photo: AP
Greenland is trying to diversify its economy as it contemplates a future impacted by climate change. Photo: AP
Climate change
World /  Europe

Greenland gears up for election sparked by debate over Chinese-backed rare earths mining

  • An Australian firm’s proposal for a rare earths and uranium mining project, backed by Chinese investors, caused a rupture in the coalition government
  • The operation could spell a windfall for Greenland, long reliant on its fishing sector, but critics fear mining works could harm the pristine environment

Topic |   Climate change
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:05pm, 4 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Greenland is trying to diversify its economy as it contemplates a future impacted by climate change. Photo: AP Greenland is trying to diversify its economy as it contemplates a future impacted by climate change. Photo: AP
Greenland is trying to diversify its economy as it contemplates a future impacted by climate change. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE