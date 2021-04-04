People protest against Covid-19 vaccinations and restrictions in Belgrade on April 3, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Serbia sees influx of vaccine tourists as citizens shun Covid-19 shots
- The government is begging people to take the life-saving jab amid local resistance against vaccinations
- With jabs in abundance, last week Serbia took the highly unusual step of offering foreign citizens the chance to apply to have the shot
