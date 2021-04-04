Pope Francis delivers a blessing during the Easter Sunday Mass at St Peters Basilica in the Vatican. Photo: Photo: EPA-EFE
Christians mark second Easter under coronavirus curbs, as pope urges vaccine distribution to poorer nations
- Easter celebrations have been dampened in many countries as restrictions remain in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19
- Pope Francis used his Easter Sunday address to urge the international community to overcome vaccine distribution delays
