Football fans wearing face masks sit socially distanced during the English Premier League match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Sheffield United at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, UK. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: United Kingdom plans to test vaccine ‘passports’ at mass gatherings
- People attending a range of events this month and in May, including a club night and key FA Cup football matches, will need to be tested both before and after the events
- The trials will gather evidence on how ventilation and different approaches to social distancing could enable large events to go ahead.
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
