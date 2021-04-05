Valencia players leave the pitch after French teammate Mouctar Diakhaby allegedly received a racist comment from Cadiz defender Juan Cala in Cadiz, Andalusia, Spain on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Valencia ‘forced to play’ football match after alleged racist insult during Cadiz game
- Valencia left the field after Mouctar Diakhaby said he was insulted by Cádiz defender Juan Cala, who denied any wrongdoing
- Valencia captain José Luis Gayà said Diakhaby was ‘devastated’ and was not in condition to keep playing. ‘It was a very ugly insult. I won’t say what it was’, Gayà added
Topic | Racism and prejudice
