Boyko Borisov, Bulgarian prime minister and leader of GERB party, casts his ballot at a polling station in Sofia, Bulgaria on Sunday. Photo: GERB Party Press Office / AFP Boyko Borisov, Bulgarian prime minister and leader of GERB party, casts his ballot at a polling station in Sofia, Bulgaria on Sunday. Photo: GERB Party Press Office / AFP
‘I offer peace,’ says Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov as party edges ahead in elections

  • Borisov said: ‘I offer peace. You won’t make it on your own … let’s unite,’ in remarks directed at his opponents from the doorstep of his home
  • Support for Borisov’s party has been badly eroded by a series of scandals and violent protests last year that accused the government of protecting oligarchs

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:58am, 5 Apr, 2021

