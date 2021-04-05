Turkish navy vessels patrol the Dardanelles straits, in Cannakale, Turkey. Retired admirals have declared their commitment to an international treaty that regulates shipping through the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits. Photo: AP
Turkey detains 10 retired admirals over criticism of Erdogan’s canal project
- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s proposed Canal Istanbul project, a 45km shipping lane comparable to the Panama and Suez canals, was approved last month
- But the former naval commanders declared their commitment to the 1936 Montreux Convention, aimed at demilitarising the Black Sea
