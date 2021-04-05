Turkish navy vessels patrol the Dardanelles straits, in Cannakale, Turkey. Retired admirals have declared their commitment to an international treaty that regulates shipping through the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits. Photo: AP Turkish navy vessels patrol the Dardanelles straits, in Cannakale, Turkey. Retired admirals have declared their commitment to an international treaty that regulates shipping through the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits. Photo: AP
Turkish navy vessels patrol the Dardanelles straits, in Cannakale, Turkey. Retired admirals have declared their commitment to an international treaty that regulates shipping through the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits. Photo: AP
Turkey
World /  Europe

Turkey detains 10 retired admirals over criticism of Erdogan’s canal project

  • President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s proposed Canal Istanbul project, a 45km shipping lane comparable to the Panama and Suez canals, was approved last month
  • But the former naval commanders declared their commitment to the 1936 Montreux Convention, aimed at demilitarising the Black Sea

Topic |   Turkey
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:02pm, 5 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Turkish navy vessels patrol the Dardanelles straits, in Cannakale, Turkey. Retired admirals have declared their commitment to an international treaty that regulates shipping through the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits. Photo: AP Turkish navy vessels patrol the Dardanelles straits, in Cannakale, Turkey. Retired admirals have declared their commitment to an international treaty that regulates shipping through the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits. Photo: AP
Turkish navy vessels patrol the Dardanelles straits, in Cannakale, Turkey. Retired admirals have declared their commitment to an international treaty that regulates shipping through the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE