Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a coronavirus briefing at 10 Downing Street on Monday. Photo: AP
Britain to ease coronavirus lockdown next week, will test vaccine passports
- PM Boris Johnson says, however, that it is too soon to decide if British residents will be able to have summer trips abroad
- Once travel resumes, Britain will rank countries green, yellow or red on a traffic-light system based on level of vaccinations, infections and virus variants
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a coronavirus briefing at 10 Downing Street on Monday. Photo: AP