Steam and lava spurt from a new fissure on a volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland on Monday. Photo: AP
New fissure opens at Iceland volcano, sending hikers scrambling
- Steam and lava was seen emerging about 500m from the original eruption site, prompting an immediate evacuation
- The long-dormant Fagradalsfjall volcano came to life last month after several hundred years, drawing thousands of tourists to the area
Topic | Volcanoes
