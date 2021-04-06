Pierre-Jean Chalençon, who runs the luxury Palais Vivienne event venue in the centre of Paris (pictured), retracted the claim ministers were involved. Photo: AFP
Outrage in France at claims elite dine at ‘secret restaurants’ during lockdown
- TV report about secret meals in luxury restaurants despite the coronavirus pandemic causing an uproar in France
- French authorities are investigating, and government members scrambled to insist they’re behaving properly.
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Pierre-Jean Chalençon, who runs the luxury Palais Vivienne event venue in the centre of Paris (pictured), retracted the claim ministers were involved. Photo: AFP