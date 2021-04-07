A medical worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 shot at a vaccination centre in Ronquieres, Belgium on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: EU medicines official sees clear ‘association’ between AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood clots
- Following comments by the chair of its vaccine evaluation team, the European Medical Agency says its review is ongoing and findings will be announced soon
- The official, Marco Cavaleri, said the direct cause of the clots is still unknown, and did not give evidence to support his remarks
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
