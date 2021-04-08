President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen gestures in disbelief as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and European Council President Charles Michel take two centre-stage seats at the meeting. Photo: AFP
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen taken aback at chair snub in meeting with Turkey’s president
- EU chief forced to sit on sofa as Turkey’s president and her male colleague snap up chairs at meeting
- Top Europe officials travelled to Ankara to reset EU-Turkish relations after a flare-up in diplomatic tensions
Topic | European Union
