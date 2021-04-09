European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stands as European Council President Charles Michel and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan take seats in Ankara on Tuesday. Photo: European Union via Reuters TV
Italy wades into ‘sofagate’ row as PM calls Turkey’s Erdogan a ‘dictator’
- Prime Minister Mario Draghi slams ‘humiliation’ of EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, after she was not given a chair during a meeting with the Turkish president
- Turkey, which has strongly denied accusations of sexism over the incident, reacted to Draghi’s comments by summoning the Italian ambassador
Topic | European Union
