Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, who died on Friday. Photo: dpa Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, who died on Friday. Photo: dpa
Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, who died on Friday. Photo: dpa
Royalty
World /  Europe

Prince Philip dies aged 99, Buckingham Palace confirms

  • He often grabbed headlines for his gaffes but Philip was portrayed by royalists as the silent stalwart who shelved his personal ambitions to support Queen Elizabeth
  • On a historic state visit to China in 1986, the self-described ‘cantankerous old sod’ warned a group of British students: ‘If you stay here much longer, you’ll all be slitty-eyed’

Topic |   Royalty
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:46pm, 9 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, who died on Friday. Photo: dpa Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, who died on Friday. Photo: dpa
Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, who died on Friday. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE