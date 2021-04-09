Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, who died on Friday. Photo: dpa
Prince Philip dies aged 99, Buckingham Palace confirms
- He often grabbed headlines for his gaffes but Philip was portrayed by royalists as the silent stalwart who shelved his personal ambitions to support Queen Elizabeth
- On a historic state visit to China in 1986, the self-described ‘cantankerous old sod’ warned a group of British students: ‘If you stay here much longer, you’ll all be slitty-eyed’
Topic | Royalty
