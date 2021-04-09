Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arriving at Guangzhou Airport in China in 1986. Photo: SCMP Pictures
The real story behind Prince Philip’s infamous ‘slitty-eyed’ remark during 1986 China visit
- Philip told British students they risked going ‘slitty-eyed’ if they stayed in China, referencing the Chinese saying that youngsters who stay too long in the West may go ‘round-eyed’
- His quip caused a furore in the UK but not in China. British headlines included ‘Philip gets it all Wong’ and ‘The Great Wally of China’
