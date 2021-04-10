A tribute to Britain’s Prince Philip is projected onto a large screen at Piccadilly Circus in London on Friday. Photo: AP
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say Prince Philip ‘will be greatly missed’
- Harry may try to travel from his home in California to say goodbye to his grandfather, but he could have to navigate Britain’s coronavirus rules
- The pandemic also means that the funeral for Queen Elizabeth’s husband will be a more low-key event than has marked many royal deaths
Topic | Royalty
