Coronavirus: Britain could hit herd immunity by Monday, scientists say

  • Almost three-quarters of the population now have antibodies against the virus, either through vaccination or past infection, according to researchers
  • Many other scientists think Britain is much further from herd immunity than the University College London’s model suggests, however

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:45pm, 10 Apr, 2021

A woman receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a hospital in Wales earlier this month. Photo AP
