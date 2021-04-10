A woman receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a hospital in Wales earlier this month. Photo AP
Coronavirus: Britain could hit herd immunity by Monday, scientists say
- Almost three-quarters of the population now have antibodies against the virus, either through vaccination or past infection, according to researchers
- Many other scientists think Britain is much further from herd immunity than the University College London’s model suggests, however
Topic | Britain
A woman receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a hospital in Wales earlier this month. Photo AP