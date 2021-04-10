Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a 41-round gun salute from the wharf at the Tower of London to mark the death of Prince Philip. Photo: PA via AP Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a 41-round gun salute from the wharf at the Tower of London to mark the death of Prince Philip. Photo: PA via AP
Prince Philip’s death marked by gun salutes across Britain

  • Artillery units in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast and Gibraltar, and some navy warships, fired their guns
  • The 99-year-old monarch’s funeral is likely to be a private affair, stripped of the grandeur of traditional royal occasions by Covid-19 curbs

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:47pm, 10 Apr, 2021

