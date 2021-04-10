A man walks past a burnt out bus in West Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photo: AP A man walks past a burnt out bus in West Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photo: AP
Petrol bombs hurled at police as unrest in Northern Ireland continues

  • Irish PM Micheal Martin warned against a spiral back into sectarian conflict as the total number of police officers injured in the clashes reached 88
  • Saturday marks the 23rd anniversary of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which wound down the 30-year-long conflict over British rule in the divided province

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:57pm, 10 Apr, 2021

