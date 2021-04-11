A photo of Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, is positioned among floral tributes outside Windsor Castle near London on Saturday. Photo: AFP A photo of Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, is positioned among floral tributes outside Windsor Castle near London on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Prince Philip’s funeral to be held at Windsor Castle on Saturday in a family service that will be closed to the public

  • Prince Harry, who stepped away from royal duties last year and now lives in the US, will attend the service but his wife Meghan, who is pregnant, has been advised by her doctor not to attend
  • Palace officials said that the ceremony would be conducted strictly in line with government Covid-19 guidelines, which restrict the number of people attending funerals

Associated Press
Updated: 12:48am, 11 Apr, 2021

