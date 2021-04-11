Rachael Blackmore celebrates after winning the Randox Grand National Handicap Chase at Aintree racecourse, near Liverpool, UK on Saturday. Photo: AP
Rachael Blackmore becomes first woman to win prestigious Grand National horse race
- Female jockeys have only been allowed to enter and race in the National since 1975, when the Sex Discrimination Act was passed
- Three weeks ago, Blackmore became the first woman to finish as the leading jockey at the prestigious Cheltenham Festival
Topic | Horse racing
Rachael Blackmore celebrates after winning the Randox Grand National Handicap Chase at Aintree racecourse, near Liverpool, UK on Saturday. Photo: AP