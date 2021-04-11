Britain’s Prince Charles speaks outside Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, England, UK on Saturday. Photo: UK Pool via AP
Prince Charles pays tribute to ‘my dear papa’ Prince Philip for his devoted service
- Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, will be given a ceremonial royal funeral, not a state funeral, as planned before the coronavirus pandemic
- Prince Charles and other members of the royal family will walk behind a specially modified Land Rover, which Philip helped design. Prince Philip will be interred in the Royal Vault
Topic | United Kingdom
Britain’s Prince Charles speaks outside Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, England, UK on Saturday. Photo: UK Pool via AP