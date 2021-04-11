Police inspect a restaurant during a coronavirus lockdown in Paris, France. Photo: Reuters
French police fine more than 100 diners at illegal underground Paris restaurant
- Underground restaurants offering wealthy people a ‘pre-coronavirus dining experience’ have made headlines in France throughout this week
- Officers were ‘called out for an excessive noise complaint about a restaurant’ late on Friday and ‘put an end to a gathering of over 110 people,’ Paris police posted on Twitter
