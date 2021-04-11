Britain’s Prince Andrew, Duke of York, speaks during a television interview outside the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor about his father’s death. Photo: AFP Britain’s Prince Andrew, Duke of York, speaks during a television interview outside the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor about his father’s death. Photo: AFP
Britain’s Prince Andrew, Duke of York, speaks during a television interview outside the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor about his father’s death. Photo: AFP
Britain
World /  Europe

Queen Elizabeth says Prince Philip’s death has left ‘huge void’ in her life

  • Prince Andrew described the Duke of Edinburgh, who died on Friday at the age of 99, as the ‘grandfather of the nation’
  • Former British PM John Major said Saturday’s funeral will be an ‘ideal opportunity’ to repair the relationship between Prince William and Prince Harry

Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:00pm, 11 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Britain’s Prince Andrew, Duke of York, speaks during a television interview outside the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor about his father’s death. Photo: AFP Britain’s Prince Andrew, Duke of York, speaks during a television interview outside the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor about his father’s death. Photo: AFP
Britain’s Prince Andrew, Duke of York, speaks during a television interview outside the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor about his father’s death. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE