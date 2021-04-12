Angela Merkel, Germany’s chancellor. Photo: Bloomberg Angela Merkel, Germany’s chancellor. Photo: Bloomberg
Angela Merkel’s departure splits Germany’s conservatives in battle for country’s top job

  • Markus Soeder and CDU party chairman Armin Laschet both declared their bid for the chancellorship at a news conference in Berlin on Sunday
  • The CDU and the CSU traditionally field a joint candidate for chancellor, but Soeder’s entry into the race signals a gloves-off contest between two sister parties

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:29am, 12 Apr, 2021

