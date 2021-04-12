Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min, left. Photo: Reuters
South Korean footballer Son Heung-min racially abused online after Tottenham loses to Manchester United
- The South Korea international was involved in an incident which saw a goal from Edinson Cavani ruled out in the first half as Tottenham lost 3-1 to Manchester United
- Son, who scored Tottenham’s goal, was targeted with racist insults both in replies to a tweet from Tottenham’s official account and in the comments section on an Instagram post
Topic | Racism and prejudice
