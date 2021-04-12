British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has had his hair cut after the country allowed hair salons and other businesses to reopen. Photo: Reuters
Boris Johnson gets a haircut as Britain eases some coronavirus restrictions
- Britons were celebrating with pints and haircuts on Monday as the country relaxed some of its Covid-19 controls
- The prime minister called the easing of restrictions ‘a major step forward in our road map to freedom’ but urged people to behave responsibly
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has had his hair cut after the country allowed hair salons and other businesses to reopen. Photo: Reuters