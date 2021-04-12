British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has had his hair cut after the country allowed hair salons and other businesses to reopen. Photo: Reuters British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has had his hair cut after the country allowed hair salons and other businesses to reopen. Photo: Reuters
Boris Johnson gets a haircut as Britain eases some coronavirus restrictions

  • Britons were celebrating with pints and haircuts on Monday as the country relaxed some of its Covid-19 controls
  • The prime minister called the easing of restrictions ‘a major step forward in our road map to freedom’ but urged people to behave responsibly

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:22pm, 12 Apr, 2021

