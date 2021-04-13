Forensic specialists inspect the scene of a shooting in front of the Henri Dunant hospital in Paris on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Paris hospital shooting: police hunt gunman after one person killed and one seriously injured
- The victims, a man and a woman, were taken into the hospital for treatment after the Monday afternoon shooting. The man died from his wounds
- ‘The shooter walked off with amazing calmness, as if nothing had happened,’ a witness to the attack said
Topic | France
Forensic specialists inspect the scene of a shooting in front of the Henri Dunant hospital in Paris on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE