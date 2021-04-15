Berlin has seen its housing costs double over the last decade. Photo: AFP Berlin has seen its housing costs double over the last decade. Photo: AFP
Berlin has seen its housing costs double over the last decade. Photo: AFP
Germany
World /  Europe

Landlords win: German high court overturns Berlin rent price caps

  • Landlords were forced to cut rents on flats in Berlin, freezing them at that level for five years
  • Germany’s top court said Berlin city authorities lacked the power to impose the rules

Topic |   Germany
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:20pm, 15 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Berlin has seen its housing costs double over the last decade. Photo: AFP Berlin has seen its housing costs double over the last decade. Photo: AFP
Berlin has seen its housing costs double over the last decade. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE