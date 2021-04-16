Britain’s Prince William (right) and Prince Harry attend the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London in November 2015. Photo: AP
Princes William and Harry won’t walk side-by-side at Prince Philip’s funeral
- The brothers have been grappling with strained relations since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped away from royal duties last year
- Senior royals will wear civilian clothes, avoiding potential controversy over uniforms for Prince Harry and Prince Andrew
Topic | Royalty
Britain’s Prince William (right) and Prince Harry attend the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London in November 2015. Photo: AP