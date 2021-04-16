Britain’s Prince William (right) and Prince Harry attend the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London in November 2015. Photo: AP Britain’s Prince William (right) and Prince Harry attend the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London in November 2015. Photo: AP
Royalty
World /  Europe

Princes William and Harry won’t walk side-by-side at Prince Philip’s funeral

  • The brothers have been grappling with strained relations since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped away from royal duties last year
  • Senior royals will wear civilian clothes, avoiding potential controversy over uniforms for Prince Harry and Prince Andrew

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:55am, 16 Apr, 2021

