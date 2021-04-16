TV host Michelle Hunziker arrives at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards in Milan in September 2019. Photo: AP
Slant-eyed gestures, Chinese accent: Italian TV sketch launches racism debate
- Hosts Michelle Hunziker and Gerry Scotti say they have received death threats in a ‘wave of hatred’
- The duo have apologised, but the producers have refused, saying that the show is, ‘like satirical and comic programmes all over the world, politically incorrect’
Topic | Racism and prejudice
