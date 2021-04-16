Cyprus last year terminated its citizenship scheme for foreign investors after a corruption scandal. Photo: Shutterstock
Inquiry finds half of Cyprus passports given to rich foreigners in cash scheme were illegal
- More than 3,000 foreign investors who stumped up a minimum of 2 million euros were given Cypriot passports between 2013 and 2019
- The programme – popular with Russians, Chinese and Cambodians – was terminated last year after a corruption scandal
