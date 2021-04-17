Queen Elizabeth sits alone in St. George’s Chapel during the funeral of Prince Philip on Saturday. Photo: AP
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth bids farewell to her ‘strength’ Prince Philip at ceremonial funeral
- The monarch, dressed in black and in a white trimmed black mask, stood alone as the funeral service began in St George’s Chapel
- Mourners at the ceremony, including Prince Charles and his sons Princes William and Harry, were separated due to Covid-19 rules
Topic | Britain
Queen Elizabeth sits alone in St. George’s Chapel during the funeral of Prince Philip on Saturday. Photo: AP