Prince William and Prince Harry follow the coffin during their grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral procession at Windsor Castle on Saturday. Photo: AP
Princes Harry and William set fraught relationship aside at grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral
- The royal brothers were sombre and silent during the procession, but were seen chatting and walking together after the service concluded
- Tensions between the two were highlighted in a revealing interview with US talk show host Oprah last month
Topic | Royalty
