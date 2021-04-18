A health care worker displays a vial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine at a medical practice in Britain. Photo: AFP A health care worker displays a vial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine at a medical practice in Britain. Photo: AFP
A health care worker displays a vial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine at a medical practice in Britain. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: Eastern Europe scrambles for unwanted AstraZeneca jabs amid infection surge

  • Ukraine, which is leading the charge, has so far received fewer than 1 million of the 32 million vaccine doses it had ordered
  • Eastern Europe has been an epicentre for Covid-19 deaths and infections in recent weeks – leaving the region desperate for vaccines

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:16pm, 18 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A health care worker displays a vial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine at a medical practice in Britain. Photo: AFP A health care worker displays a vial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine at a medical practice in Britain. Photo: AFP
A health care worker displays a vial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine at a medical practice in Britain. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE