Claude Monet’s Le Bassin aux Nympheas. Photo: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC)
Claude Monet’s Impressionist water lilies painting expected to fetch US$40 million at auction
- The canvas, from 1917-19, is part of the famous Grandes Decorations series of paintings depicting Monet’s water lily pond at Giverny, which he began in 1914
- The work will be part of the Impressionist & Modern Art Evening Sale on May 12 and will go on view in Taipei on April 26 before returning to Sotheby’s New York galleries from May 1
Topic | Art
Claude Monet’s Le Bassin aux Nympheas. Photo: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC)