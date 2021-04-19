FC Barcelona’s president Josep Maria Bartomeu. Photo: EPA-EFE
Uefa says it will ban football clubs who take part in a ‘cynical and greedy’ European Super League
- Political leaders criticised the clubs involved, with Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying they have to ‘answer to their fans’
- British media reported that Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham were the six Premier League teams set to be part of the plans
